Full FCC Votes To Greenlight Default Robocall Blocking

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT) -- The full Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to allow phone carriers to start automatically blocking both illegal robocalls and robocalls that carriers believe customers simply don't want. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, shown here speaking at an oversight hearing in May, said Thursday that the ruling will allow carriers to automatically block suspicious calls, even before customers ask to use the service. (AP) The ruling clarifies that carriers can start automatically blocking suspicious calls instead of waiting for customers to affirmatively say they want to use the service. To identify patterns that could get calls blocked, carriers must use "reasonable analytics" of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS