AmeriGas Hit With Investor Action Over $2.4B UGI Deal

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Investors in AmeriGas Propane Holdings filed suit Wednesday in Delaware federal court to stop a planned $2.4 billion merger with subsidiary UGI, saying a registration document lacks details about other potential offers, how negotiations evolved, and how efficiently and fairly internal resources would be integrated. Specifics as to how the chips will fall should the merger go through need to be made available to unitholders before they can make an informed decision about the deal, according to the complaint. The "synergies," as the suit puts it, resulting from the integration of two companies can sometimes taint the process in terms of...

