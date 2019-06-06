Lilly Urges High Court To Review Its $20M Cialis Patent Loss

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly has taken its $20 million loss to a “shadowy non-practicing entity” to the Supreme Court, telling the justices a lower court’s ruling that it infringed a patent when marketing its Cialis drug to treat enlarged prostates threatens to stifle innovation. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical maker filed a petition for a writ of certiorari on Wednesday, urging the Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision that upheld the penalty and rejected arguments the patent is invalid — a ruling Lilly called “deeply flawed.” Lilly argued German company Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep GbR was allowed to obtain a patent that covers a method...

