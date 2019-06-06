US Readies For G-20 As China Tariff Decision Looms

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday said he won't make a decision on whether to set new tariffs on all Chinese imports until after he meets with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of this weekend's Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations summit in Japan. After broader trade talks with the Chinese side fell apart last month, Trump moved to hike an existing 10% levy on roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese goods up to 25%, and soon after proposed a new 25% tariff on the $300 billion worth of goods that had not yet been wrapped up in the...

