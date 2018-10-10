Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The $69 Billion Questions From The CVS-Aetna Judge

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Across two days and six witnesses, the combative D.C. federal judge reviewing the U.S. Department of Justice deal clearing the CVS-Aetna merger asked many questions — some mundane, some probing — that shed light on what factors he'll consider before ruling on the $69 billion tie-up. Here are some of the highlights.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon insisted that the proceedings, the first time a merger clearance deal has been subjected to live witness testimony, weren't a trial. His decision permitting only direct examination — after saying cross examination would be allowed — and denying the DOJ's request to challenge the assertions...

Court

District Of Columbia

Date Filed

October 10, 2018

