Fintech Co. Q2 Raises $458M In Upsized Stock, Debt Offerings

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Digital banking solutions company Q2 Holdings Inc. said Thursday it priced two upsized stock and debt offerings, raising $183 million and $275 million, respectively, just days after announcing them. Austin, Texas-based Q2 said that in the stock offering, it sold more than 2.63 million shares of its common stock for $69.50 each to raise roughly $183.3 million. While a vast majority of those shares were sold by the company itself, Q2 President and CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 120,000 shares, according to securities filings. As part of that common stock offering, Q2 said underwriters JPMorgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co....

