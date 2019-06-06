Fake CBD Drink Sent Co.'s Stock Skyrocketing, Suit Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An investor in a company trying to break into the cannabis market filed a shareholder derivative suit Thursday in Maryland federal court saying executives promoted the development of an allegedly nonexistent CBD energy drink, boosting the company's stock price 1,000% before its market value plummeted nearly $400 million. Investor Dimple Patel accuses India Globalization Capital of misleading investors about the production of a line of CBD-infused energy drinks, causing its stock to trade at an allegedly inflated $13 per share until news reports raised red flags about the viability of the product and sent stock tumbling as low as 56 cents...

