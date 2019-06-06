Trade Groups Back Senate Plan To Fight Surprise Medical Bills

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A coalition of industry and business groups has rallied behind a draft Senate bill that lawmakers hope will reduce surprise medical billing, but it raised flags about the risks of including an independent dispute resolution process that could have the opposite effect on lowering costs for patients. The proposed bill — introduced May 23 by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., the chair and ranking Democrat of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — would make a host of administrative changes that the American Benefits Counsel, Corporate Healthcare Coalition and dozens of other groups applauded in their letter...

