PE-Backed BJ's Announces Latham-Led Sale Of 17.5M Shares

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed retailer BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has announced a secondary stock offering steered by Latham & Watkins LLP that could net the selling shareholders almost $433 million if their shares are sold at Wednesday's $24.74 closing stock price. According to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the shareholders selling the 17.5 million shares of common stock are affiliates of private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners. BJ's detailed in its filing that the selling shareholders will shrink their stakes in BJ's from 13.5% to 7.2% as a result of the offering....

