Michael Flynn Fires Covington Team In FBI Obstruction Case

Law360, Washington (June 6, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn has fired his lawyers at Covington & Burling LLP who arranged his plea deal with former special counsel Robert Mueller on charges of lying to the FBI, according to a court motion filed Thursday. Covington partners Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony said in a motion to a D.C. federal judge Thursday that Flynn is "terminating" the firm and "has already retained new counsel for this matter." They did not say what led to the split, and Anthony declined to comment to Law360. New counsel information for Flynn was unavailable Thursday. Kelner and Anthony represented President Donald...

