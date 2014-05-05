Ex-Shire Unit Exec Reaches $2.5M Deal In Kickback Case

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The former president of a Shire PLC subsidiary will pay $2.5 million to end claims in Florida federal court that company salespeople used kickbacks and other shady means to push the use of a skin substitute product under his watch, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Former executive Kevin Rakin has agreed to a settlement resolving allegations that he flouted the False Claims Act by standing by while sales representatives offered payments and gifts to sway health care providers to use Dermagraft, a skin substitute used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, the DOJ said. Rakin was CEO of Advanced BioHealing...

