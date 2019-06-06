Masterpiece No Help For Florist In Same-Sex Wedding Case

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court concluded Thursday that since it had no religious antagonism toward a florist when it found that her refusal to provide floral arrangements for a same-sex wedding violated state law, there was no reason to change its ruling in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's Masterpiece Cakeshop decision. In an en banc ruling, the nine justices on the Washington Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Arlene's Flowers Inc. and its owner, Barronelle Stutzman, violated Washington's Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination, the second time it has reached that conclusion. Its initial ruling in 2017 was vacated...

