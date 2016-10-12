DynaResource Cos. Seek Pause In Mining Award Dispute

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Two DynaResource entities asked a Colorado federal judge Friday to pause the enforcement of a decision confirming an unfavorable arbitral award in a long-running mining dispute while he ponders their request to reverse course on the ruling and during any subsequent appeal. DynaResource Inc. and DynaResource de Mexico SA de CV urged U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore to hold off on enforcing his decision confirming Goldgroup Mining Inc.'s $400,000 award until post-judgment motions are resolved and any Tenth Circuit appeal is completed, citing their "strong showing" of likely appellate success. In the meantime, the court shouldn't require the DynaResource entities...

