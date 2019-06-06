NY Appeals Court Won't Revive Brazil Investment Profits Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court declined Thursday to revive a former Citibank employee's long-running lawsuit seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in profit share he claimed he was contractually owed from a private equity investment program in Brazil he helped design in the late 1990s. Robert E. Wilson III was fighting to overturn a trial court's summary judgment ruling from last year that dismissed his breach of contract and other claims against Brazilian financier Daniel Valente Dantas and offshore entities set up as part of the investment program, the remaining defendants in a case that stretches back almost a decade...

