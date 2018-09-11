Accountant Pleads Guilty To Role In $550M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A third man implicated in a $550 million Ponzi scheme that duped investors including attorneys, athletes and bankers by promising high returns on consumer debt pled guilty to three of 14 charges in Maryland federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Jay B. Ledford initially pled not guilty to all charges last November following his arrest in September, but copped to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and a money-laundering transaction in excess of $10,000 at his arraignment on a superseding indictment Thursday. Prosecutors said that Ledford and co-conspirator Kevin B. Merrill carried out the scheme between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS