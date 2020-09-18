With The Passing Of Ginsburg, The Left Loses An Icon

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- In the spring of 2007, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg issued a demand unusual for any U.S. Supreme Court justice. Speaking from the bench in clear, deliberate tones, she called on Congress to stamp out a decision backed by five of her conservative colleagues. Justice Ginsburg in chambers in 2017. In plain language, Ginsburg attacked the majority opinion that crushed longtime tire factory supervisor Lilly Ledbetter's case and made it tougher for workers to file pay discrimination suits, particularly if they stumbled upon a significant pay disparity only after years or decades on the job. "The Court does not comprehend, or is...

