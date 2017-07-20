InvaGen Agrees To Admit Infringing Diabetes Drug To End Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cilag GmbH International have asked a New Jersey federal judge to sign off on their deal to drop a patent infringement lawsuit against InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. over its application for the generic version of Janssen's diabetes treatment Invokamet. The trio agreed to dismiss with prejudice the allegations against InvaGen after it agreed to admit infringing a patent for Invokamet by attempting to get approval to sell a generic version, according to the proposed consent judgment filed Thursday. The judgment would also have InvaGen promise not to make or sell the proposed...

