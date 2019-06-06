EU Mobilizes To Replace Embattled WTO Appellate Body

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Following more than a year of President Donald Trump blocking nominees for new judges on the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body, the European Union is reportedly proposing a shadow system to handle disputes. Under the proposal, the EU and other WTO members would handle disputes through arbitrations overseen by former Appellate Body members. Reuters, which published the proposal on Thursday, said it was being circulated to national lawmakers. With Trump blocking new members, Geneva's highest legal authority will likely be shuttered at the end of the year, the Appellate Body's chair said in May. The chair and one other judge's terms expire...

