Earth & Water Coaxes Former Hunton Pro Out Of Retirement

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Retirement hasn't sat well with new Earth & Water Law Group partner Craig Bromby, who has joined the boutique firm after stepping away from his legal career following decades in BigLaw and government service. Bromby said he'll focus on water, wetlands and development matters at Earth & Water Law's new office in Raleigh, N.C. He most recently worked as deputy general counsel for the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, from 2014 to 2017, and before that spent more than 20 years with Hunton & Williams LLP, which is now Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. "This was an opportunity to get back...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS