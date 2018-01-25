Mexican Visa Co. Can't Duck Migrant Working Conditions Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A Mexican visa processing center can't escape a federal class action accusing a Washington state blueberry farm of mistreating its migrant farm workers by providing them with food that made them sick and withholding water in the fields. CSI Visa Processing SC, based in Durango, Mexico, does do enough business in Washington state to be sued there, a Seattle federal court held on Thursday, noting that the processing center regularly contracts with an association of growers in the northwest to supply farms with temporary migrant workers under the H-2A visa program. CSI had asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit, which...

