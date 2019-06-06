W.Va. High Court Throws Up Limits On Drilling Rights

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's highest court on Wednesday said drillers can't tap underground mineral estates via neighboring surface lands without the surface landowner's say-so, a ruling that could have significant implications in a state with growing natural gas development. In a case that attracted interest from state oil and gas, landowner and farmer advocacy groups, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia affirmed a lower court decision that EQT Production Co. trespassed on Margot Beth Crowder and David Wentz's properties by using them to drill horizontal wells to reach gas beneath neighboring properties without their permission. EQT didn't have an express agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS