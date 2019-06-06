Class Cert. Needs Redo In Med Record Row: W.Va. High Court

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's highest court has ruled a lower court judge jumped the gun when he certified a class of roughly 25,000 people who allegedly were overcharged for medical records by West Virginia University Hospitals Inc. and its parent, kicking the judge's decision back to him to reevaluate. In a decision penned by Justice Tim Armstead, the state Supreme Court of Appeals said Wednesday that state court Judge Phillip D. Gaujot erred when he granted class certification because he didn't thoroughly analyze if the class met the commonality requirement under West Virginia Rule of Civil Procedure 23. The case was remanded back...

