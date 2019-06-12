Confidentiality: The New Employee Arbitration Battleground

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT) -- A recent decision from a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge opened a new front in the battle against mandatory employment arbitration agreements. In Pfizer Inc.,[1] the ALJ held that such arbitration agreements may not lawfully force employees to treat the arbitration proceedings or award as confidential. The decision distinguished last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis,[2] which held that the National Labor Relations Act did not prevent employers from requiring employees to individually arbitrate employment disputes. The ALJ’s decision is not precedential and is expected to receive further review from the NLRB. Despite this, it still is useful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS