Fla. Justices To Mull Insurer's Ability To Sue Law Firm

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Florida's highest court has agreed to review whether an insurance company can bring a legal malpractice suit against a firm it paid to represent an insured in a separate case, after a lower court ruled the company lacked standing. The Florida Supreme Court will review whether Arch Insurance Co. has standing to sue Kubicki Draper LLP for how the firm handled the separate case, after the Fourth District Court of Appeal in January determined that a lower court did not err in agreeing with the firm that the insurer was simply a third party responsible for paying the legal bills of...

