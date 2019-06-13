DLA Piper Snags Finance Partner From Morrison & Foerster

Law360, Boston (June 13, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper added a new finance partner to its Boston office, welcoming an attorney from Morrison & Foerster LLP who aims to grow the finance practice in the Hub for the international firm. Seth Bonneau joined DLA Piper on June 6 after spending less than a year at his previous firm, which only this year opened a Boston office. Bonneau said he is excited to be making the move and bringing the resources of a major firm such as DLA Piper to his clients, which include all types of lenders from big banks to regional lenders and debt funds. "I think...

