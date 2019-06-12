Porter Hedges Snags Star Patent Litigator From Heim Payne

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Porter Hedges LLP has boosted its intellectual property chops with the addition of a star patent litigator from Heim Payne & Chorush LLP who has experience before the U.S. Supreme Court. Miranda Y. Jones joined Porter Hedges in Houston as a partner on May 28 after nearly a decade at intellectual property boutique Heim Payne, where she was also a partner. She specializes in patent litigation at the federal district courts and appeals courts with a focus on wireless technology, from Wi-Fi to LTE to Bluetooth, as well as in biotechnology and electrical technology. Her practice has also taken her to...

