Oregon's Gross Receipts Tax: Key Points And Next Steps

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- On May 16, 2019, Gov. Kate Brown signed Oregon’s new gross receipts tax (the “Oregon CAT”) into law.[1] Although modeled on the Ohio commercial activity tax (the “Ohio CAT”), the Oregon CAT includes a substantial expense deduction. The tax is effective for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2020. The Tax The tax is a 0.57% gross receipts tax that generally applies to all businesses with Oregon-source receipts over $1 million. In computing their taxable receipts, taxpayers may generally subtract the greater of (1) cost inputs (cost of goods sold), or (2) labor costs. Key Takeaways Although titled a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS