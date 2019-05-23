Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Must Wait On USDA Rules To Grow Hemp

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge on Thursday rejected the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe's bid to block the U.S. Department of Agriculture from impeding the tribe's efforts to grow industrial hemp, saying the USDA doesn't have to decide whether to greenlight the tribe's proposed hemp program until after putting forward rules for such plans this fall.

The tribe hit the USDA with a May complaint and motion for a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order seeking to force the department to approve its plan to grow hemp, which was legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill. The tribe contended that the USDA had...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

South Dakota

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/ Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Date Filed

May 23, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies

