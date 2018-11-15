11th Circ. Won't Revive Ponzi Victims' Suit Against JPMorgan

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused Thursday to resurrect a case brought by the victims of a Ponzi scheme against JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and one of its employees, ruling that it's clear the employee wasn't involved in the scheme and therefore JPMorgan can't be held vicariously liable. Catherine Kerruish and Barbara Cressman lost more than $700,000 each investing in what ended up being a Ponzi scheme, according to court filings. They claimed they made their investments based on a letter that seemed to be from JPMorgan employee Rodney Rutty and bore official JPMorgan letterhead. The two alleged Rodney committed fraud and JPMorgan...

