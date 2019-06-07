FCA Trial Over Misleading Advice Claims 'Can't Be Halted'

Law360, London (June 7, 2019, 5:09 PM BST) -- A judge in London refused on Friday to halt the Financial Conduct Authority’s suit against two men accused of giving unauthorized and misleading advice about retirement investments, rejecting their argument that an onslaught of litigation elsewhere is affecting their ability to fully defend themselves. The application for a stay “cannot be allowed to succeed,” particularly because any pause in the proceedings is likely to push back the scheduled trial date in January 2020, Judge Mark Pelling said. The next available date for the trial, expected to last 19 days, would not be until December of that year, the court heard....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS