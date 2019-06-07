Feds Seek 6.5 Years In Prison For Fake SEC Official

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston late Thursday recommended 78 months in prison for a Pennsylvania man who pled guilty to conspiring with others to shake down investors by pretending to be U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials. Frank Gregory Cedeno was personally responsible for over $360,000 in losses for victims, prosecutors said in their sentencing memorandum, including by creating a fake phone number that was used to impersonate SEC brass. While Cedeno didn't lead the conspiracy — the mastermind was Dominican national Leonel Alexis Valerio Santana, who was sentenced to five years in prison last August — prosecutors said Cedeno recruited at least five money couriers through connections...

