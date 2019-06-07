IBM Scraps Mainframe Deal With Deutsche Telekom

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Germany’s antitrust authority said Friday that IBM Deutschland has abandoned its plan to buy a mainframe service business from Deutsche Telekom AG after regulators found the combination could hurt competition in markets Europe-wide. IBM Deutschland wanted regulatory approval to pick up hardware, software and personnel from T-Systems International GmbH — Deutsche Telekom’s struggling IT services arm — as part of a mainframe computing venture, but Germany’s competition enforcer, the Bundeskartellamt, flagged early concerns with the deal. “According to our preliminary assessment IBM holds a dominant position here in the European Economic Area which would have been further strengthened by acquiring personnel...

