Three Senior EOIR Officials To Step Down

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Three senior Executive Office of Immigration Review officials overseeing the immigration courts — chief immigration judge MaryBeth Keller, the agency’s deputy director Katherine Reilly and general counsel Jean King — are stepping down, according to individuals familiar with the agency’s internal operations. King will take a position at EOIR’s Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer, which handles immigration cases involving allegations of employing unauthorized immigrants, unfair employment practices and document fraud, according to the sources familiar with EOIR. Reilly will return to the U.S. Postal Service, where she previously served as legal services director in the Office of Inspector General,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS