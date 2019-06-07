Nuclear Regulator Needs More Cyber Experts, Watchdog Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission could struggle to defend the nation's nuclear power plants from the evolving threat of cyberattacks if it does not act soon to bolster its numbers and train existing staff, an internal watchdog has found. If the agency does not move quickly to replace the nearly one-third of its cybersecurity experts who will be eligible to retire in 2020, it could find itself facing a dearth of personnel qualified to deal with a digital attack, reported the commission's Office of the Inspector General. "If staffing levels and skillsets do not align with cybersecurity inspection workload requirements, NRC's...

