Fed. Circ. Reverses Ford's Win On Vehicle Duties At CIT

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has been slapped with a double-digit duty on its imported vans after the Federal Circuit on Friday found that the U.S. Court of International Trade erred in giving the automaker a lower tariff due to an improper vehicle classification. In a 31-page precedential opinion, the appellate panel reversed the CIT's 2017 decision handing Ford a rate of 2.5% on one of its van models, the Transit Connect 6/7, finding that the trade court had improperly characterized the vehicles as passenger vans for tariff purposes. The panel instead concluded that the vans at issue were cargo vans because of...

