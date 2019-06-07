'Buck Rogers' Heirs Can't Scuttle Settlement, Trust Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The heirs to the publisher who popularized science fiction stalwart Buck Rogers can't stop a settlement their family trust reached with the family of the character's creator because they never formally intervened in the case, according to a brief filed Thursday by the woman purportedly running the trust. Louise Geer claimed that Robert Flint Dille and Lorraine Dille Williams, heirs of publisher John Dille, couldn't ask a Philadelphia federal judge to toss the settlement Geer reached with the Nowlan Family Trust because they hadn't petitioned the court to grant them status as intervenors. Dille and Williams had asked the court May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS