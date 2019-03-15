Oncology Co. Wants Noncompete Suit Paused For Ch. 11 Fight

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc. asked a Florida federal court late Thursday to pause an antitrust suit by oncologists over noncompete agreements while a bankruptcy court considers the cancer treatment company's motion to enforce a Chapter 11 confirmation plan it says eclipses the oncologists' suit. In a joint motion, the oncologists and the company asked the Middle District of Florida for a "temporary standstill" pending a ruling by the New York bankruptcy court on 21st Century Oncology's motion to enforce the Chapter 11 plan and confirmation order, which is currently set for an evidentiary hearing on July 19. Once a ruling...

