Wash. Sues Over EPA’s Move To Loosen State Water Regs

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Washington has told a federal court that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Clean Water Act by weakening the state’s water quality standards at the request of the wood products industry, arguing the federal government didn’t have the authority to make the change. Washington’s complaint on Thursday said there were two appropriate avenues for the EPA to revise state water quality standards, and the agency's move to impose weaker limits followed neither path. The state wants the court to block the changes that loosened guidelines for chloroform; cyanide; polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs; and dozens of other substances. Under the CWA,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS