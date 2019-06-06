Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Sues Over EPA’s Move To Loosen State Water Regs

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Washington has told a federal court that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Clean Water Act by weakening the state’s water quality standards at the request of the wood products industry, arguing the federal government didn’t have the authority to make the change.

Washington’s complaint on Thursday said there were two appropriate avenues for the EPA to revise state water quality standards, and the agency's move to impose weaker limits followed neither path. The state wants the court to block the changes that loosened guidelines for chloroform; cyanide; polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs; and dozens of other substances.

Under the CWA,...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Date Filed

June 6, 2019

Government Agencies