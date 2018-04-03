DirecTV Contractor Must Show Union 'Whole' Service Pact

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld a National Labor Relations Board order that a DirecTV equipment servicing contractor must give a union a complete and unredacted copy of its contract with the satellite giant, saying the redacted version it coughed up during collective bargaining wasn't enough. A three-judge panel unanimously enforced a March 2018 NLRB ruling that DirectSat USA LLC illegally refused to give a full copy of its home service provider, or HSP, agreement with DirecTV minus redactions to a local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which asked for it as part of collective bargaining talks....

