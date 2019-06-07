Brand Battles: Champagne, NCAA, 'Star Wars,' Augusta Nat'l

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the French uncork an opposition over "Champagne" crackers, the NCAA aims to avoid an association with nicotine, Lucasfilm recounts its history of "Star Wars" wines to stop a "Hand Solo" mezcal, and Augusta National targets a local nursery over the golf course's famous azaleas. Bubbly Battle The Institut National de l'Origine et de la Qualite — the French body that polices protected food and beverage names — filed a notice of opposition at the board this week to block a company called Bay Valley Foods LLC from...

