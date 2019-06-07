Dental Suppliers Colluded To Avoid ‘Price War,’ FTC Says

Law360, Washington (June 7, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers urged an agency administrative law judge Friday to impose a series of remedies on the U.S.’ three dominant dental suppliers, asserting in closing arguments that communications between their executives confirmed the firms colluded against buyers that pooled resources to negotiate lower prices. Communications between the chief of Benco Dental Supply Corp. and his counterparts at Patterson Cos. and Henry Schein Inc. clearly show a conspiracy to avoid a “race to the bottom” on prices that would ensue if they started doing business with buying groups formed to give more negotiating power to individual and small-group dental practices,...

