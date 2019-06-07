Imprisoning Me Won't Stop Corruption, Ex-Chicago Pol Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Chicago's long history of corruption at City Hall has shown prison sentences aren't a deterrent against crime, a former Chicago alderman who admitted to using a fund intended for his district as a personal piggy bank said Thursday in a bid for a sentence of home confinement. A cycle of corruption among Chicago aldermen won't be broken if the court hands down a hefty sentence for Willie Cochran, who formerly represented the city's 20th Ward and admitted in March he spent about $14,000 from a fund intended for ward activities, he argued. He is asking the court for a sentence of...

