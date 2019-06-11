Justices Highlight Importance Of Title VII Procedural Details

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT) -- On June 3, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court resolved the debate in employment discrimination law which had split the circuits. In a unanimous decision, the court held in Fort Bend County v. Davis that the exhaustion requirement that a plaintiff must first bring a Title VII discrimination charge to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or the equivalent state fair employment practices agency is not a jurisdictional requirement, but rather a claims-processing rule that is mandatory but can be forfeited if the defense is not raised in a timely manner. This decision does not eliminate a plaintiff’s obligation to file an...

