6 Takeaways From The OECD's Latest Digital Tax Plan

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- On May 31, 2019, the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting[1] released a program of work to address what it terms “the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.” If you have been paying attention to this process, you might call the proposed program of work “ambitious.” If you have not — and are now waking up to this project — you might call it “jaw-dropping.” The Inclusive Framework on BEPS consists of a large group of jurisdictions that have agreed to implement a collection of measures addressing purported base erosion and profit shifting actions by multinational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS