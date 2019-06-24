Ex-Dorsey & Whitney Energy Partner Joins Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has announced the hiring of a former Dorsey & Whitney LLP partner who will join the firm's energy and natural resources practice and global litigation practice in Washington, D.C. Rabeha Kamaluddin comes to the firm after advising on energy and oil deals at Dorsey & Whitney, where she had been a shareholder since 2016. Kamaluddin has a wide breadth of experience serving clients on matters regarding energy regulation, compliance and enforcement, Greenberg Traurig said. She has also represented clients with bids before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as well as various state public utility commissions. Kamaluddin told Law360...

