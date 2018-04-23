Fed. Circ. Judge Asks How Telecom's Data Patent Is Inventive

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge on Friday challenged a Dutch phone company over its invention that checks for errors when data is transmitted, asking what the inventive technology is that is patentable and saying the claim construction wasn't more clearly written. Koninklijke KPN NV is appealing a Delaware federal judge's decision that found its 6,212,662 patent invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision because the patent does not contain an inventive concept or describe anything more than the "routine steps" of reordering and generating data using generic components and conventional computer operations. KPN argued that its invention provides an improved method...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS