Iowa Justices Give Employers A Boost In Bias Trials

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday corrected an anomaly of how the state's juries are asked to consider a lower standard in discrimination trials in a decision overturning a more than $4.5 million verdict against an Iowa hospital for allegedly unlawfully firing a cancer-stricken employee. The justices ordered a new trial in Gregory Hawkins' suit against Grinnell Regional Medical Center because the trial court improperly allowed hearsay evidence that went beyond its intended purpose. But the justices went a step further, determining that in cases that arise under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, a jury must be able to consider evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS