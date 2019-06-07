Oracle Chancery Suit Stays Frozen For Settlement Talks

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery judge agreed to extend a pause in litigation Friday in a derivative suit over Oracle's $9.3 billion purchase of NetSuite, saying the stay would allow for scheduled mediation and settlement negotiations to take place this summer. During a hearing in Georgetown, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III granted a motion from the special litigation committee of the Oracle Corp. board seeking an extension of the stay until Aug. 15 so the committee can participate in mediation with the defendants in the case and complete its investigation into the conduct surrounding the NetSuite transaction. “I don’t think that the time being...

