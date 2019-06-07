Penguin Random House Wins Ch. 11 Auction For F+W Media

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Niche publisher F+W Media Inc. told the Delaware bankruptcy court Friday it has accepted a bid from publishing giant Penguin Random House LLC for its book publishing assets. The notice from F+W did not reveal the amount of or any details about Penguin Random House's bid, only saying it was accepted before the scheduled start of the asset auction on Thursday and that the terms of the deal would be presented to the court at a hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. Counsel for F+W and representatives of Penguin Random House did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. New York-based...

