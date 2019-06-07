Discussing Pending Cases, Ginsburg Predicts More 5-4s

Law360, Washington (June 7, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hinted that the U.S. Supreme Court will produce a number of divisive rulings in the remaining weeks of the term while discussing several high-interest cases that have yet to be decided, at a judicial conference on Friday. In prepared remarks for the Second Circuit Judicial Conference, Justice Ginsburg described some of the "most-watched cases" among the 27 that are awaiting decisions, including one involving the 2020 census and another so-called Auer deference. Those upcoming rulings will be contentious, she hinted, while noting that so far only 11 of the decisions in argued cases so far, or around...

